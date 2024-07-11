Farmer attempts suicide after Congress leader occupies land in Siddipet

Congress leader Agam Reddy, with the support of former Gajwel MLA and senior Congress leader Tumukunta Narsa Reddy, had allegedly encroached on a piece of land owned by Kistaiah at Dammakkapally.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 July 2024, 11:24 PM

Farmer Bandi Kistaiah is brought to government hospital Siddipet for treatment on Thursday night.

Siddipet: Unable to bear the harassment from a Congress leader, a farmer attempted suicide at Dammakkapally village of Kondapak mandal on Thursday evening.

The farmer Bandi Kistaiah (35) consumed pesticide as Congress leader Agam Reddy, with the support of former Gajwel MLA and senior Congress leader Tumukunta Narsa Reddy, had allegedly encroached on a piece of land owned by Kistaiah at Dammakkapally. It is an ancestral property of Kistaiah, whose family has owned the land for over 80 years. When the land surveyor issued the report in favour of Kistaiah after carrying out a survey, the farmer’s wife Kanakavva said that Agam Reddy influenced him and got the survey in favour of him.

She said Narsa Reddy spoke to the surveyor to issue the report in favour of Agam Reddy. Kanakavva further said that Agam Reddy also filed a case against her husband for influencing the police. She said Agam Reddy demanded Rs 20 lakh to vacate the land. Unable to bear the harassment, Kistaiah attempted suicide on Thursday. He was taken to the government hospital in Siddipet. Later, he was rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad. His condition is said to be critical.

The kin of Kistaiah said Agam Reddy threatened them saying that the police and officials would act in favour of them since the Congress was in power.