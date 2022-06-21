Farmer found dead under suspicious circumstances in Asifabad

Published Date - 07:15 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A farmer was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Ainam village in Dahegaon mandal on Monday. The incident came to light on Tuesday. Kaghaznagar Rural Inspector K Nagaraju said that the victim was Perugu Shankar (44), a native of Ainam. Shankar’s body was found on the outskirts of the village. It was suspected that he was murdered, following some land disputes while he was returning from his agriculture field. He left home citing agriculture work on Monday. His wife Padma scanned the village when he did not return till late night.

She spotted the body on Tuesday morning. Shankar is survived by a wife and daughter. Padma lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered.

Investigations were taken up.