Farmer protest: Security beefed up at Chilla border

By | Published: 1:13 pm

New Delhi: Security arrangements were tightened at the Chilla border between Delhi and Noida on Wednesday as farmer union leaders have threatened to completely block the key border point to press for repeal of the Centre’s new farm laws.

A senior police officer said elaborate security measures are already in place at the Chilla border. Multi-layered barricades, jersey barriers and additional security personnel have been deployed to ensure law and order.

He added that only a small group of protesters were on a sit-in at the key border point, and the situation was largely normal.

Farmer leaders had on Tuesday said they would “make” the government repeal the new legislations, and asserted that their fight has reached a stage where they are “determined” to win no matter what.

The farmer unions are not running away from negotiations, but the government has to pay heed to their demands and come forward with concrete proposals, the leaders said.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at several Delhi border points for 21 days on the trot, causing closure of several routes.

According to the police, Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders are closed. Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad and Singhu school toll tax borders, while traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road.

The Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH-44 should be avoided, they said.

Meanwhile, Gazipur border also remains closed for traffic coming from Gaziabad to Delhi due to the protests. Commuters have been advised to take other routes via Anand Vihar, DND, Chilla, Apsara and Bhopra borders.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.