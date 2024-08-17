Farmer struck dead by lightning in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 August 2024, 11:30 AM

Representational Image

Adilabad: A 20-year-old farmer was struck dead by lightning while he was returning from his agriculture field at Nandupa village in Asifabad mandal on Friday evening. It was the second death reported in the district in a gap of 24 hours.

Dhoutre Anjanna fell unconscious after being struck by lightning. He was immediately shifted to a hospital in Kaghaznagar. Doctors declared that he was brought dead. He was coming back home from his field at the time of the mishap.

Choudari Ramesh, 30, a farm laborer was struck dead by lightning while he was engaged in a farm operation at Chintakarra village in Kerameri mandal in the afternoon on Friday.