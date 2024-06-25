Farmer suicides in Telangana down 686.5% from 2015 to 2022: NCRB data

25 June 2024

Hyderabad: The number of farmer suicides in Telangana has seen a dramatic decline of nearly 686.5 per cent between 2015 and 2022. This significant drop is coupled with a reduction in Telangana’s share of farmer suicides in India, from 11.1 per cent in 2015 to just 1.57 per cent in 2022.

A study of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data from 2015 to 2022 reveals that suicides among those in the farming sector, including farmers and tenant farmers, were alarmingly high in 2015. Nationwide, farmer suicides surged by 42 per cent between 2014 and 2015, largely due to severe drought conditions. In Telangana, the number of farming-related suicides increased from around 990 in 2014 to 1,400 in 2015.

According to the ‘Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India’ reports by the NCRB, 12,602 individuals in the farming sector, including 8,007 farmers and tenant farmers, died by suicide in India in 2015. Telangana accounted for approximately 1,400 of these deaths, with 1,358 being farmers and tenant farmers.

By 2022, the number of farming-related suicides in India decreased to 11,290, with 5,207 being farmers and tenant farmers. In stark contrast, Telangana saw a remarkable decline to 178 suicides among those in the farming sector, all of whom were farmers and tenant farmers. This sharp decrease is especially notable given the increase in farmer suicides across the country during the post-Covid era.

NCRB data also shows that about 75 per cent of these suicides were among small and marginal farmers holding up to two hectares of land. The main reasons for these suicides were severe socioeconomic hardships such as bankruptcy, indebtedness, crop failure, and other farming-related issues, which accounted for over 60 per cent of the cases.

Sharing his delight on social media, BRS working president KT Rama Rao described the decrease in farmer suicides as the biggest achievement of the K Chandrashekhar Rao government. He emphasised that ‘Farmer First’ was more than just a slogan, as it was supported by revolutionary policies.

The sharp decline in suicides among farmers in Telangana was attributed to proactive measures initiated by the BRS government following the formation of the State. During its 9.5-year rule, the BRS government introduced several key schemes. The Rythu Bandhu scheme, India’s first farm input assistance programme, directly deposited around Rs 73,000 crore into the bank accounts of approximately 70 lakh farmers over 11 consecutive crop seasons.

Additionally, the Rythu Bima scheme provided Rs 5 lakh in life insurance coverage to every land-owning farmer. Other initiatives included a crop loan waiver totaling Rs 25,000 crore in two phases, uninterrupted and quality free power supply, the rejuvenation of lakes, and the completion of major irrigation projects like the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. These measures have collectively revolutionised the agricultural sector in Telangana.