Congress Govt failed the farmers of Telangana, says Maheshwar Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 April 2024, 04:51 PM

Hyderabad: BJP Legislative Party leader and Nirmal MLA A Maheshwar Reddy blamed the Congress government for drought like situation in the State and farmers suicide.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Reddy said the farmers in the State were suffering due to the inefficiency of the State government. “This government is not able to provide water for irrigation. Farmers are committing suicide as their crops are getting dry due to lack of water. Congress government’s inefficiency was responsible to the present State of the farmers,”he alleged.

Coming down heavily on the Congress, the BJP MLA said the government failed to disburse Rs. 7,000 crore allocated for the Rythu Bandhu scheme by the BRS government. “The Congress government which promised to release the Rythu Bandhu scheme funds after coming to power diverted it for other purposes,”he alleged.

Congress promised to waive farm loans upto Rs. 2 lakh and provide Rs. 15,000 per acre under Rythu Bandhu to farmers, tenant farmers and agricultural labourers, but so far it had not taken any step in that direction, he said.