Farmers First Foundation urges govt to limit Rythu Bandhu upto five acres

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:28 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Farmers’ First Foundation director Chakradhar Goud was speaking at a media conference at Nalgonda on Wednesday

Nalgonda: Farmers’ First Foundation on Wednesday urged the State government to confine the investment support under Rythu Bandhu scheme to five acres of land for beneficiary farmers.

Thus, the State government can enhance the investment support to Rs 10,000 per acre per season from the existing Rs 5,000 per acre to help the small and marginal farmers.

Speaking at a media conference here, the foundation director Chakradhar Goud said extending Rythu Bandhu to lands of more than five acres would only help landlords. The foundation would continue agitation on its demand on Rythu Bandhu.

He alleged that Rythu Bandhu amount was being extended to the lands, which have been converted as real estate ventures, and resorts especially those in the surrounding areas of Hyderabad.

Rajgopal Reddy urged to give up Rythu Bandhu

Stating that the entire State was looking towards Munugode due to by-elections, Chakradhar Goud asked BJP leader Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy to give up Rythu Bandhu amount and make an announcement in this regard to set an example for others. It would definitely help him to get the support of the farmers in the by-elections, he opined.

He suggested the people of Munugode to questions the leaders of political parties, who would come to their villages to seek votes to their party in by elections, whether they gave up Rythu Bandhu.