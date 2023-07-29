Farmers need not worry about scanty rainfall: Yogi

By PTI Published Date - 04:17 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Lucknow: Reiterating the commitment of his government towards the interests of the farming community, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said farmers need not be worried about inadequate rain in various districts of the state.

At a high-level meeting to review the efforts being made in various districts in the light of inadequate rainfall, the chief minister also issued necessary instructions to officials, according to a statement released here.

With the exception of some regions, the rainfall in the majority of the districts, like last year, is unusual and not continuous, Adityanath said, adding that in such a situation, full care should be taken of the farmers’ needs.

The farmers should not be worried whether the rains are less or more, the government is standing with them at every step, he said while directing the officials to ensure that water is made available up to the tail-end of the canals.

The chief minister also directed the irrigation and electricity departments to remain on alert.

It is the government’s priority to provide water to the fields of all the farmers. For this, arrangements should be made to channelise the rivers and take their water to the canals. Special care should also be taken to ensure that the water reaches the tail-end of the canals. Police patrolling should be conducted for the safety of the canals, Adityanath said.

The interests of the farmers, who provide food to people, is the government’s priority, he said, adding that therefore, an accurate assessment of the effects of scanty rainfall should be made through a survey.

The chief minister also said the silt accumulated in the reservoirs should be removed.

Farmers should be encouraged to sow alternative crops in case of scanty rainfall, he said. Along with this, it should also be ensured that the tube wells and pump canals have adequate power supply, he added.

Adityanath directed the officers to prepare a fortnightly report on deficient rainfall and send it to the Centre and said the private tube well operators should be motivated for rainwater harvesting.

The officials apprised the chief minister that a total of 281.2 mm rainfall has been recorded in the state so far this year from the southwest monsoon, which is 84.3 per cent of the normal rainfall.

At the meeting, it was informed on behalf of the agriculture minister that 86.07 per cent of the paddy has so far been sown in the state.