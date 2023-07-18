Rains bring cheer to farmers in erstwhile Medak district

Due to consistent rains, the Singur project, built across river Manjeera, has started receiving 1,195 cusecs of water

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:33 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Ghanpur Anicut, built across river Manjeera near Edupayala Temple, is overflowing in Medak district due to consistent rains.

Sangareddy: The erstwhile Medak district continued to receive moderate rains throughout Monday and Tuesday. The rains have boosted the morale of the farmers, who had cultivated different Vanakalam crops. Agriculture officials are hoping that the current rains will boost paddy cultivation in particular.

Farmers of Medak and Siddipet cultivate paddy as a major crop while cotton is a major crop in Sangareddy district. Due to consistent rains, the Singur project, built across river Manjeera, has started receiving 1,195 cusecs of water. The inflows may go up as the catchment area is witnessing moderate and consistent rains. The project received 1TMCft of water during the monsoon. It now has 18.5 TMCft of water against the full storage capacity of 29.91 TMCft.

The Ghanpur anicut, built at Edupayala in Medak district, is filled to the brim due to local inflows. The Nallavagu project built on the Nallavagu stream near Sirgapur in Sangareddy district has started receiving 100 cusecs of water. The minor irrigation tanks are also receiving inflows. With the IMD predicting more rains in the next three to four days, farmers are upbeat.