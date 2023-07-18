Minister Indrakaran extends solidarity to farmers opposing ethanol factory

Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy demanded the management of an ethanol manufacturer to withdraw its decision to establish a plant on the residential area in Dilawarpur mandal centre.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:00 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy demanded the management of an ethanol manufacturer to withdraw its decision to establish a plant on the residential area in Dilawarpur mandal centre. He extended solidarity to farmers who were protesting against the management when they met him here on Tuesday.

Addressing the farmers, Reddy opined that setting up the ethanol manufacturing plant in residential areas could leave an adverse impact on the health of locals, besides affecting agriculture fields due to discharge of industrial effluents. He observed that he needed to stand with protesters as a local MLA.

The minister clarified that they would not object to creation of the plant if it was established away from residential areas. He noted that the ethanol plant should have been set up after allaying apprehensions of locals and after gathering views of locals by both State and union governments. Locals were opposing the plant as their views were not heard and doubts were not addressed.