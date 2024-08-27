Farmers oppose acquisition of lands for NH 63 in Mancherial

They later submitted a representation to RDO requesting him to change the alignment of the road project and to prevent acquisition of the lands.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 August 2024, 06:18 PM

Farmers burn notices issued by officials of the revenue department opposing acquisition of lands for NH 63 in Mancherial on Tuesday

Mancherial: Farmers belonging to different villages in Mancherial, Hajipur and Luxettipet mandals staged a dharna expressing their disinterest to give their lands for NH 63 in front of RDO office here on Tuesday.

Accompanied by BJP workers, the farmers initially burnt notices issued by revenue officials to acquire their lands to lay the national highway from Mancherial to Nizamabad as part of their protest. They later submitted a representation to RDO requesting him to change the alignment of the road project and to prevent acquisition of the lands.

The farmers said that the alignment of the highway was altered thrice for benefitting realtors and the financially rich persons. They regretted that they were losing their agricultural lands due to change in the alignment. They requested the officials of NHAI to alter the alignment avoiding the requirement for acquisition of lands.