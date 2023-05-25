Farmer’s son tops in AM stream in TS EAMCET 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:52 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Hyderabad: Economically weak family background did not come in the way of Burugupalli Satya Raja Jaswanth, a son of a farmer, who with perseverance topped the Agriculture and Medical stream of the TS EAMCET 2023 securing 155 out of 160 marks.

Hailing from East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, Jaswanth who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 wants to become a doctor.

“I have confidence that I will crack the NEET. I want to become a cardiologist. As we are financially weak, my parents had to borrow money for my education. My uncle also financially supporting me,” Jaswanth told Telangana Today.

Jaswanth’s father Burugupalli Sai Ramakrishna, a tenant farmer, suffered heavy loss due to recent natural calamity in Andhra Pradesh. “We suffered Rs 6 lakh loss due to floods in the district. I am managing daily expenses by selling milk from a cow and buffalo owned by the family,” Ramakrishna added.