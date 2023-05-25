TS EAMCET 2023 results declared

Out of 1,06,514 candidates who took the AM stream test 86.31 per cent were declared qualified.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:54 AM, Thu - 25 May 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test ( TS EAMCET) 2023 results were released on Thursday with 80.33 per cent qualifying in the engineering stream and 86.31 per cent clearing the AM stream.

The results declared by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy here on Thursday have been made available on the website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Students from Andhra Pradesh have topped both the engineering and AM stream tests. M Dheeraj of Visakhapatnam emerged topper in the engineering and B Satya of East Godavari district secured first rank in the AM stream.

