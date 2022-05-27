Farmers’ union representatives meet Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

27 May 22

Hyderabad: Representatives of different farmers’ unions met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday and invited him to attend the farmers’ public meeting, which is being conducted to demand the implementation of Telangana’s farmers’ friendly welfare programmes.

The South India Farmers Unions Federation Chairman K Narasimham Naidu along with Tamil Nadu farmers’ unions’ leaders PK Daiva Sigamani, KM Ramachandar, AK Babu and Asha met the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and extended an invitation to attend the public meeting to be held next month at Coimbatore.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said he had no objection, if the farmers’ unions’ leaders invited Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the meeting.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been vociferously opposing the unilateral decisions being taken by Central Government. He should be invited for the meeting, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin told the farmers union, according to a statement issued by the unions.

Once the date for the public meeting was finalized, an invitation would be extended to the Telangana Chief Minister as well. Nearly 27 per cent of the residents in Coimbatore and neighboring areas were Telugus and Tamil Nadu farmers unions were expecting huge turnout of farmers for the public meeting in Coimbatore, the statement said.

Later, the farmers’ unions’ leaders felicitated the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for responding positively to their request for an appointment at short notice of two days.

