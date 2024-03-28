| Fatima Sana Shaikh Not Very Easy For A Lot Of People To Make It Into The Industry

Industry entry not easy for many: Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh, known for her debut in 'Dangal' alongside Aamir Khan, has appeared in subsequent films like 'Ludo', 'Ajeeb Daastaans', 'Thar', 'Dhak Dhak', and 'Sam Bahadur'.

By IANS Updated On - 28 March 2024, 04:06 PM

Mumbai: Fatima Sana Shaikh has been a part of Hindi cinema for eight years and she is having a dream run.

The actress said she was fortunate to get an opportunity in the industry as it is not very easy for a lot of people to make it.

Fatima made her debut in the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Dangal’ in 2016, she was then seen in films such as ‘Ludo’, ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’, ‘Thar’, ‘Dhak Dhak’ and ‘Sam Bahadur’.

In her slate of upcoming work, she has ‘Metro..In Dino’ and ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’.

How does she see her journey?

Fatima told IANS: “I feel very blessed. It’s not very easy for a lot of people to make it into the industry and I feel fortunate and blessed that I got that opportunity because I was a newcomer. I auditioned and I got the films because of my hard work.”

Be it Geeta Phogat from ‘Dangal’ or her ‘Dhak Dhak’ role of Shashi Kumar Yadav and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in ‘Sam Bahadur’, Fatima has always portrayed women of substance on screen.

“Those are the roles that excite me so I want to experiment and want to explore but if I am not excited about a role or a character or the graph then I don’t spend a lot of time on it,” said the actress on the sidelines of LFW x FDCI.