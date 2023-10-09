‘Dhak Dhak’ trailer unveiled starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah

By ANI Updated On - 11:50 AM, Mon - 9 October 23

Mumbai: Makers of the upcoming drama film ‘Dhak Dhak’ on Monday unveiled the film’s official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, actor Fatima Sana Shaikh shared the trailer which she captioned, “Sometimes, taking a chance is all you need to do, to live your dreams. Here’s our epic adventure to Khardung La #DhakDhak trailer out NOW. In cinemas 13th October.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CyKqf60L5Av/

Helmed by Tarun Dudeja the film stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film’s narrative revolves around four women from different walks of life who come together for an extraordinary journey filled with emotions, adventures, and self-discovery as they embark on a biking trip to Khardung La. The film explores how this journey forever alters their destinies.

‘Dhak Dhak’ is produced by Viacom18 Studios, in collaboration with Taapsee Pannu and Pranjal Khandhdiya’s Outsider Films, in association with BLM Pictures. Directed by Tarun Dudeja and co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja, the film is set to hit theaters on October 13, 2023.

Soon after the ‘Dangal’ actor shared the trailer, fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Wow just an amazing enthusiast and immensely involving trailer, “a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “This looks so much fun!!! Can’t wait to see the magic on the big screen.” Recently the makers unveiled the first track of the film ‘Re Banjara’ which received decent responses from the fans.

‘Re Banjara,’ a song that beautifully encapsulates the soul and essence of the film. This heartfelt track captures the spirit of these women as they spread their wings and embark on an adventure.

Sunidhi Chauhan and Jatinder Singh lend their remarkable voices to this melody, with lyrics penned by Kundan Vidyarthi and Baba Bulleh Shah. The music is composed by Rishi Dutta and produced by Sandeep Chatterjee and Rishi Dutta.

Apart from this, Fatima will also be seen in director Anurag Basu’s film ‘Metro…In Dino’ and in Meghna Gulzar’s next ‘Sam Bahadur’ alongside Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra.