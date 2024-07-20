Fawad Khan back with ‘Barzakh’, apologises for making Indian fans wait so long

Absence makes the heart grow fonder' but then there is also 'out of sight, out of mind' to contend with, says the ever-popular actor

New Delhi: ‘Absence makes the heart grow fonder’ but then there is also ‘out of sight, out of mind’ to contend with, says Pakistan’s ever popular Fawad Khan, tongue firmly in cheek as he addresses his time away from Indian audiences.

Fawad, who became a favourite with Pakistani dramas and was briefly seen in Hindi films, the last appearance being ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ in 2016, now stars in the supernatural show ‘Barzakh’.

“I have always been very thankful to fans who have waited for me and I apologise for making them wait for so long. But it was not in my hands,” the actor said in a interview. “I’m a firm believer that everything has its own time… You say that ‘absence makes the heart grow fonder’ but we also have another saying, ‘aankh ojhal, pahaad ojhal’ (out of sight, out of mind). This also happens,” the actor said.

‘Barzakh’, which sees him back with his ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ co-star Sanam Saeed and created a stir with its trailers, started streaming from Friday on Zindagi’s YouTube channel and ZEE5. The actor’s popularity in the subcontinent has been growing since viewers discovered him in ‘Dastaan’ (2010), ‘Humsafar’ (2011) and ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ (2012).

Then followed Hindi films ‘Khubsoorat’, ‘Kapoor & Sons’ and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. The promising Bollywood career could not take off at the time because of fraught India-Pakistan relations. However, Fawad, amongst Pakistan’s most recognised actors, did international projects and several Pakistani shows and films.

The stardom has been exciting but also challenging and increasingly competitive. The actor said he is not very active on social media — out of choice. “To be able to hold on to your position of being a renowned actor has become more difficult, especially in the age of social media… There are performers and talented people everywhere.”