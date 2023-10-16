FBI witnesses uptick in reported threats amid Israel-Hamas conflict

By IANS Published Date - 01:00 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Washington: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has witnessed a spiked in the number of reported threats from all across the US in the wake of the raging Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, says FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Addressing reported on Sunday, the Bureau chief said: “Here in the US, we cannot and do not discount the possibility that Hamas or other foreign terrorist organisations could exploit the conflict to call on their supporters to conduct attacks on our own soil,” CNN reported.

Another FBI official has confirmed that most threats have been deemed not credible by the Bureau, but Jewish and Muslim institutions have been targeted since the conflict erupted on October 7 following the Hamas militant group’s unprecedented assault on southern Israel.

Last week, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security issued a public service announcement and a bulletin to law enforcement agencies around the US warning of possible threats related to the war abroad. The FBI official noted that over the past week, the agency has seen an uptick in rhetoric targeting ‘Jewish people as well as Muslim institutions’.

Regarding the hostage situation, Wray told reporters that the FBI is working to help ‘identify all Americans who’ve been impacted in (Israel), including those who remain unaccounted for’, CNN reported. Fifteen Americans are still unaccounted for after the attacks, according to the State Department, and over two dozen Americans were killed.

“Our victim services specialists are working closely with victims and their families, here and abroad,” the Director added.