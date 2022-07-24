Festive atmosphere in Hyderabad with Bonalu celebrations

Published: Updated On - 01:05 PM, Sun - 24 July 22

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: A festive atmosphere prevailed in the older parts of the city as the annual festival Bonalu is being celebrated on Sunday.

The festival is celebrated during the Ashada Masam – the fourth month of the Telugu calendar which usually falls in July and August.

Since morning a lot of hustle bustle is witnessed at all the major temples in the old city. At the Lal Darwaza Simhavahini Mahankali temple scores of devotees have been visiting since early morning to offer prayers. Dressed in traditional attire women can be seen carrying ‘bonam’ on their head and making an offering. Similarly, rush is witnessed at the Akkanna Madanna temple at Hari Bowli.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who visited the temple, said the State government is officially celebrating the festival and providing all funds for grand celebrations. He said the government sanctioned funds to the GHMC for taking up various civic works in view of the festival.

“Till now no government provided funds to the temples in the history of the State. The TRS government went a step ahead to ensure the festivals of all religions are celebrated on a grand scale and funds provided to religious places,” he said.

Several celebrities, political leaders and government officials are expected to visit temples along with their families to offer prayers.

