Festive atmosphere in Hyderabad with Eid ul Fitr celebrations

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:07 AM, Tue - 3 May 22

Hyderabad: A festive atmosphere prevailed in the city as Muslims celebrate Eid ul Fitr, the 1st day of the tenth Islamic month of Shawwal marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan.

On the occasion Eid ul Fitr, prayers were held at mosques and Eidgah (an open ground where usually Eid prayers are held) in the city and outskirts.

Dressed in traditional attire men visited the mosques and eidgahs and attended the prayers. Arrangements for women to attend eid prayers were also made at a few places including mosques in the city.

The congregational prayers are being held after two years as they were suspended in view of restrictions imposed on the mass gathering due to Covid.

At Mir Alam Eidgah, thousands of people attended the prayers which were led by Khateeb of Mecca Masjid Maulana Hafeez Rizwan Qureshi. The TS Wakf Board and other government departments made elaborate arrangements at the venue.

Huge gatherings were also witnessed at the Old Eidgah at Madannapet, Qutb Shahi Tombs Eidgah, Masab Tank Hockey Ground, Eidgah Balamrai at Secunderabad and other places.

At Mir Alam Eidgah senior police officials met the people after prayers and extended Eid greetings.

After Eid prayers people greeted each other and later went to meet their relatives, friends and well wishers to extend the wishes.