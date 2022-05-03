Festive spirit grips Khammam on ‘Eid-ul-Fitr’, Idgahs teemed devotees

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:53 PM, Tue - 3 May 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar took part in Ramzan festival prayers at Gollagudem Idgah in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: Festive spirit gripped erstwhile Khammam district on Tuesday with thousands of Muslims offering special prayers at Mosques and Idgahs celebrating ‘Eid-ul-Fitr’.

The festival was being celebrated openly after a gap of two years as the celebrations were confined indoors in view of Covid restrictions. With the restrictions now eased Muslims celebrated the festival with gaiety with mass offering of prayers at Idgahs. Ulemas in their sermons explained the significance and philosophy of Eid-ul-Fitr, celebrated at the end of holy month of Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic almanac during which the Muslims observed a stringent dawn-to-dusk fast.

Clad in white and displaying religious piety, the Muslims exchanged greetings and gifts with warm embraces and took part in lavish feasts with friends and family members after offering special congregational prayers all over Khammam and Kothagudem districts. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, DCC Bank Chairman K Nagabhushanam, former MLC B Lakshmi Narayana and others joined Muslims in special prayers at Gollagudem Idgah.

The minister later visited residences of Muslim leaders and attended an Iftar party hosted by TNGOs union district president Shaikh Afzal Hasan at TNGOs function hall in Khammam. The union leaders RVS Sagar, S Jyothi and others were present. In Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswar Rao, former MLA K Sambasiva Rao, Congress leader A Krishna and others have joined the ‘Eid-ul-Fitr’ prayers at Bodagutta Idgah places and extended wishes to Muslims.