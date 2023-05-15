Few districts in Andhra Pradesh to hit 47 degrees Celsius

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:50 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Amaravati: The Indian Meteorological Department issued a warning to a few districts in Andhra Pradesh over severe heatwaves with a maximum temperature of 47 degrees Celsius on Monday. On Sunday, some parts of the state recorded temperatures between 40-46 degrees Celsius.

Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, Bapatla, East Godavari, Eluru, Guntur, Konaseema, Krishna, NTR, Palnadu, Manyam, and Visakhapatnam residences will witness extreme heatwaves in the coming days. The reports say that 173 mandals will experience heatwaves with high temperatures between 42 and 44 degrees Celsius.

IMD officials advised the state people to take all precautions needed to avoid sunstrokes. They said to consume buttermilk, coconut water, and other liquids to keep themselves hydrated.