Tirumala: Sarvadarshan to take 18 hours amid rush

By Soham Prasad Published Date - 11:40 AM, Mon - 15 May 23

Tirupati: In view of summer holidays, intermediate, and SSC results, the rush in Tirumala has massively increased.

Around 20 compartments are filled with devotees waiting in the long line for Srivari darshan. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) officials said that devotees who are standing in the queue without tokens might take around 18 hours for the darshan.

The Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations at Tirumala temple have begun. The celebration will be held for five days, from May 14 to 18.

In the dial your EO program, TTD EO AV Dharmareddy mentioned the significant changes happening in Tirumala and asked devotees to observe these changes.

He spoke about fake websites in the name of TTD. The TTD IT department thoroughly examined 52 fake websites and 13 fake mobile apps and filed a complaint with the police.

In the future, he requested that if any devotee comes across such fake websites, please call 155257 and give information.