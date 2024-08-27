FGG seeks action against officials, builders constructing illegal structures in buffer zone of lakes

Hyderabad: The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) wanted the State government to initiate action on officials and builders for constructing unauthorized structures in lake areas and adopt humanitarian approach towards victims, especially poor and middle class people. When HYDRAA authorities demolish flats or houses, the builder should be held responsible and his properties to be confiscated. The persons, who lost their flats or plots should be compensated, FGG president M Padmanabha Reddy said in a letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Tuesday.

Builders constructed flats in Full Tank Level (FTL) or buffer zone and sold them to unsuspecting people. Government should provide alternate land and financial help for victims to construct houses, he appealed. Builders purchase land and get it registered after paying eight percent tax to registration department. Similarly, the layout plan has to be approved by HMDA after payment of substantial amount as tax and post approval, plots can be developed or flats can be constructed. Towards this, GHMC has to approve the plans after payment of nearly eight percent fee.

Despite charging huge fee, the above three agencies clearly mention “these permissions accorded do not certify the ownership of the land”. If the three agencies do not verify the ownership of the property (flat/plot) why do they charge fee for registration or approval, asked Padmanabha Reddy. The three agencies have to verify ownership before registration or approval of plans. The irrigation department, which is the owner of the tanks should inform the survey numbers, which come under FTL or buffer zone limits to registration department, HMDA and GHMC, he demanded. “Action has to be initiated on officials of registration department, HMDA and GHMC for dereliction of duty and connivance with builders,” Padmanabha Reddy demanded.