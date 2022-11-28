FIFA WC 2022: Ghana stave off elimination, beat South Korea 3-2

Mohammed Kudus scored twice, including the go-ahead goal after South Korea evened the match in the second half

By AP Published Date - 08:47 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

ANI Photo

Al Rayyan: Mohammed Kudus scored twice, including the go-ahead goal after South Korea evened the match in the second half, and Ghana staved off elimination at the World Cup with a 3-2 victory on Monday.

Mohammed Salisu also scored for the Black Stars, who lost their opening match against Portugal and were in need of points for a chance to reach the knockout round in Qatar.

Down 2-0, Cho Geu-sung scored both of South Korea’s goals about three minutes apart early in the second half to even the game at 2-2.

South Korea forward Son Heung-min remained without a goal in Qatar. The Tottenham forward wore a mask to protect a broken left eye socket he sustained in a Champions League game against Marseille earlier this month.