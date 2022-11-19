| Fifa World Cup These Top Five Stars Are Eyeing One Last Shot At Glory

FIFA World Cup: These top five stars are eyeing one last shot at glory

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

Hyderabad: There is no doubt that Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo are a cut above the rest. The superstars of football achieved everything on the offer in their career except the FIFA World Cup.

This edition of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar is certainly their final outing and meaning they may never get another shot at the coveted trophy that is missing from their cabinet.

All eyes will be on these two global superstars on whether they will lay their hands on the trophy or not. It is certain that these will not be wearing their national jerseys again on the global events, there are also a few stars who are playing their final World Cup.

Lionel Messi

Messi, who made a U-turn on his retirement after previous editions where Argentina failed to play to their potential, will be eager to etch his name alongside the legends of Pele and Maradona.

Having come agonizingly close to winning the trophy in 2014 where they faltered in final, the magician is determined to have a fairytale farewell. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner finally ended decades of title drought with the national team when they won Copa America last year. However, the World Cup is one thing that the maestro is desperate to add to his glittering collection.

Cristiano Ronaldo

With everything surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo and his club Manchester United in the Premier League, the Portugal superstar is desperate to prove a point or two with his national side.

The turbulent times at the club will put the 37-year-old under pressure to prove that he’s not past his prime yet. He had good success with the national team scoring 117 goals, the most in the world in 191 appearances.

With Ronaldo warming the benches on most occasions at his club, he is hungry for match time and that can augur well for his team.

Robert Lewandowski

Poland’s Robert Lewandowski is the most underrated star in the current crop of players. With Messi and Ronaldo taking the plum of the spotlight, Lewandowski is a rare talent who deserves a lot of credit.

He kept performing season after season for Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich with 312 goals to his name. His move to Messi’s former club Barcelona made headlines.

He is the leader of the pack for Poland scoring 76 goals in the national colours. Though he has scored nine goals in the World Cup qualifying matches, he is yet to score a goal in the World Cup matches.

Thomas Muller

The 33-year-old German star has been a regular in his national team as well as club Bayern Munich. Having made a mark in 2010 World Cup where he scored five goals in the edition, he continued to rise in popularity.

Though he was dropped for a while from the national side after his team’s poor show in the 2018, he returned to the squad in the European Championship and proved his worth in the side. His presence on the field is a big boost to the youngsters in the side.

Luka Modric

This Croatia’s star has been a revelation for his national side. The 37-year-old was the vital cog in his team when they reached the final of the previous edition where they went down to champions France.

Despite being on the wrong side of the age spectrum, he has always been a wonderful player, not showing any sign of ageing. He was also the key for his club Real Madrid where he spent 10 years during which they won five Champions League titles and three league titles.

His presence in the mid-field is crucial for Croatia. Despite ending runners-up in 2018, he won the Golden Ball award for his performance in that edition.