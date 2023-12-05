| Fighter New Poster Deepika Padukone Looks Fierce As Squadron Leader Minal Rathore

‘Fighter’ new poster: Deepika Padukone looks fierce as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore

Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared the poster which she captioned, "Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, Call Sign: Minni, Designation: Squadron Pilot, Unit: Air Dragons."

By ANI Published Date - 04:08 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Mumbai: Makers of the upcoming aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’ on Tuesday unveiled a new intriguing poster of actor Deepika Padukone.

In the poster, Deepika could be seen donning the Air Force uniform with her hair tied up in a bun and black shades completing her look.

Deepika’s role as a Squadron Pilot in the Air Dragons unit showcases resilience and valor. This marks her first ‘mission’ as a helicopter pilot as she continues to break barriers and display her acting mastery.

Minni’s character embodies fortitude, determination, and the unwavering spirit of Fighter. Helmed by Siddharth Anand ‘Fighter’ also stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The aerial action thriller film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

The motion poster of Fighter was released on Independence Day 2023, which provided the first glimpse at the three actors, who play Indian Air Force (IAF) officers in the movie.

‘Fighter’ makes Deepika’s first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan.

Apart from this, she will also be seen in the sci-fi action film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ opposite Prabhas.

She also has ‘The Intern’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty.