‘Fighter’ trailer unveils aerial action inspired by IAF’s Balakote strikes

It assures a thrilling action-packed experience, featuring intense dogfights, high-adrenaline shots of fighter aircraft, and heartwarming camaraderie among the top Indian Air Force pilots.

By IANS Updated On - 15 January 2024, 03:18 PM

Mumbai: The high-octane trailer of the upcoming Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Air Force action film ‘Fighter’ was unveiled on Monday.

It promises a solid action entertainer with lots of action, dogfights and high-adrenaline shots of the fighter aircraft in action peppered generously with bonding between the best pilots of the Indian Air Force.

The trailer begins with quick shots of the aircraft as the audience are introduced to the fighter pilots and their banter. The trailer encapsulates the camaraderie, courage and sacrifices of these heroes. And it goes goes on to paint a vibrant picture of friendship until a terrorist attack on the Indian forces in Pulwama sends the heroes into action to avenge the attack.

The film has been helmed by Siddharth Anand, who is known for his hit films ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’.

Presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’, according to its promo, is set to redefine cinematic excellence with a thrilling combination of adrenaline-pumping action sequences along with the spirit of patriotism, offering a perfect blend of entertainment and emotion.

The film is packed with state-of-the-art visual effects in 3D and 3D IMAX formats. It is scheduled to hit theatres on the eve of Republic Day, January 25, 2024.