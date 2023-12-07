| Hrithik Roshan Starrer Fighter Teaser To Be Unveiled On Friday

Hrtihik Roshan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce the teaser release date.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:01 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

Hyderabad: Hrithik Roshan’s highly anticipated film ‘Fighter’ teaser is set to release on Friday.

The maker of the movie has announced that the teaser will be released on December 8 at 11 am.

“Locked. Loaded. Ready to drop. #FighterTeaser tomorrow. #Fighter Forever. #FighterOn25thJan,” he wrote on X.

As soon as the trailer date was annoacuned, fans started trending the post on social media platforms with hashtag ‘FighterTeaser.’

Being helmed by Siddharth Annad under the banner MARFLIX, ‘Fighter’ is slated for release on January 25, 2024.

Apart from Hrithik Roshan, the film also features Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and other actors in prominent roles.