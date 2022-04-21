File documents related to open place adjacent to Kollapur Palace: Telangana HC

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:00 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

File Photo: Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavilli on Thursday directed the state government to file all the related documents relating to the open place adjacent to the Kollapur Palace in Kollapur Town of Nagarkurnool District. The panel was dealing with a PIL filed by Mohd. Anwar stating that the government permitted a private builder to construct a building in the open place adjacent to the Kollapur Palace which is in existence as public utility. The petitioner contended that the said place was earlier owned by the Maharaja of Kollapur Town. The panel directed the state government to produce the entire record in respect of the said land within 4 weeks.

Status report on debris clearance

The same panel on Thursday directed the GHMC to file a status report about removing debris, dung, and garbage placed in the Community Hall Sriramnagar Colony, Ahmed Nagar division, Masabtank, Hyderabad. The panel was dealing with a PIL filed by the Citizens Grievance Redressal Bureau, questioning the act of the GHMC in placing debris, dung, and garbage placed in the said hall and not restoring the Community Hall. The panel directed the GHMC to file a status report regarding the same.

The same panel on Thursday directed the Waqf Board and Minority Commission to file its reply in a PIL with regard to organizing Iftar party on the expenses of public funds of minorities. Dr Lubna Sarwath, filed the said PIL stating that the Iftar Party being organized in the month of Ramzan at L. B. Stadium wherein the Chief Minister and all other Ministers, MLAs and government officers attend is being organized on the expenses of public fund of Minorities Welfare State Sector Scheme. The petitioner contended that it was always the minority who have to have such challenges and requested the court to take appropriate steps. The panel granted 6 weeks’ time to the Waqf Board to file its reply.

