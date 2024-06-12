Fill 25,000 teacher posts to keep election promise: Harish Rao

Citing the poll promises made by the Congress, Rao asked the State government to provide free power supply besides appointing sanitation staff at all schools.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 June 2024, 07:21 PM

Former Minister T Harish Rao is distributing uniforms to students at Multipurpose School in Siddipet on Wednesday.

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao said the Congress government was going back on its promise of filling 25,000 teacher posts by announcing that they would issue a notification for recruiting 11,000 teacher posts.

Addressing the gathering after distributing uniforms and books to school students at the Multipurpose Boys School in Siddipet on Wednesday, Rao demanded that the government issue a notification to fill 25,000 vacancies as promised. In the wake of the rainy season, he has asked the government to take up minor repair works in schools to avoid inconvenience to the students, by granting funds under Vidya Bharosa.

Citing the poll promises made by the Congress, Rao asked the State government to provide free power supply besides appointing sanitation staff at all schools. He urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to issue a GO in this regard immediately. Rao asked the government to continue the “Mana Ooru Mana Badi” programme, which was launched by the previous BRS government to provide a facelift to schools. The former Minister also appealed to parents to admit their wards to government schools because they were equipped with all facilities. Government schools had facilities like digital teaching, computer lab, English medium, library, science lab, and many other facilities on par with corporate schools. He also urged them to ensure that the students went to school regularly to help them focus on their studies. Siddipet was at the top in 10th class results for the last five years, he added.