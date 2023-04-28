Filmfare Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt wins Best Actress award

By ANI Updated On - 11:22 AM, Fri - 28 April 23

Mumbai: One of Bollywood’s most prominent actors, Alia Bhatt is currently on top of her game. Be it off-screen or on-screen, she is ruling everywhere. And, true to her exploits and status in the film industry, Alia took home the Best Actor award with her performance in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

While she won Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) at the 68th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony on Thursday night, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi‘ literally swept the awards show. It was also adjudged “Best Film” at this year’s awards show. The award for Best Director went to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who helmed the film.

Alia attended the special occasion in a black strapless gown. For the glam, she opted for minimal makeup and pulled her hair back.





‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ was released in theatres on February 25 2022. It revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

The 68th Filmfare Awards 2023 was hosted by Salman Khan and Maniesh Paul. The award night was attended by Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Kajol, Ayushmann, Nora Fatehi, Janhi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and many others.

Speaking of the other winners besides Alia, Rajkummar Rao took home black lady for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for his role in ‘Badhaai Do’.

His film also registered a win under the category of Best Film (Critics). It was also a special day for Rajkummar’s ‘Badhaai Do’ co-star Bhumi Pednekar as she won Best Actress (Critics) award. She shared the award with Tabu. Tabu won it for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, ‘Badhaai Do’ is a sequel to the National Award-winning film ‘Badhaai Ho’, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles.



In the film, Bhumi played the role of Suman Singh, a 31-year-old physical education teacher, who is interested in women. She marries a cop named Shardul Thakur (Rajkummar) to escape the pressure of their families. The real twist in the story comes when Rajkummar’s character reveals that he is also a homosexual.