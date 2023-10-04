Final electoral rolls: Women voters outnumber male voters in Khammam and Kothagudem

In Khammam, there were 11, 96, 293 voters, of them 5, 80, 411 were male, 6, 15, 807 were female, 75 transgender, 146 NRI and 682 services voters under 1439 polling stations in five Assembly constituencies.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:00 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Representational Image

Kothagudem: The final list of electoral rolls as part of second summary revision of electoral rolls has been released here on Wednesday in view of ensuing Assembly elections.

District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala informed that identification of polling stations, setting up new polling stations, revision of voter list, release of draft voter list, receipt of objections on the lists, special camps for voter registration, deletions and changes have been carried out.

She revealed that there were 9, 45, 094 voters under 1095 polling stations in five constituencies of the district. Among them 4, 61, 315 were male voters, 4, 83, 741 were female and 38 were transgender voters. 14, 130 persons with disabilities, 22, 096 persons in the age group of 18-19 years and 13, 082 persons above 80 years of age have been identified besides 43 NRI and 731 service voters.

In Khammam, there were 11, 96, 293 voters, of them 5, 80, 411 were male, 6, 15, 807 were female, 75 transgender, 146 NRI and 682 services voters under 1439 polling stations in five Assembly constituencies.

Similarly, there were 26, 968 persons with disabilities, 16, 761 senior citizens (80 plus age) and 44, 204 young/new voters (18-19 years age) in the list.