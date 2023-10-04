Telangana has 3.17 cr voters; 5.3 lakh new voters added

This marks a significant increase of 5.8 per cent compared to January this year.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:17 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The final list of voters in Telangana has been released with 3,17,17,389 registered voters across 119 assembly constituencies for the upcoming 2023 elections. This marks a significant increase of 5.8 per cent compared to January this year.

A significant achievement of the campaign is the addition of 5,32,990 youth voters in the age group of 18-19 years, which makes up 2.56 per cent of the total voter base.

The final electoral roll, released by the Chief Electoral Officer on Wednesday, comprises 1,58,71,493 male voters, 1,58,43,339 female voters, and 2,557 transgender voters, showcasing a balanced gender ratio. Additionally, there are 15,338 service electors and 2,780 overseas voters who are eligible to cast their ballots.

In the meticulous process leading up to this list, several noteworthy changes have been observed. A total of 17,01,087 new voter registrations were recorded, apart from 6,10,694 deletions and 5,80,208 corrections of entries were made, ensuring that the voter list is accurate and up-to-date.

The gender ratio in the list has witnessed an improvement, now standing at 998 females per 1,000 males. The list includes 7,07,743 voters aged 18 years and above, indicating an active participation of young citizens in the democratic process. Another 43,943 voters above the age of 80 and 5,06,493 differently abled persons have been included.

Eligible voters who could not enroll earlier are advised to add their names to the list. Voters can easily access information about their polling stations and details through the “eci.gov.in“ website or the Voter Help Line App (VHA). In case of any discrepancies in the enrollment details, voters can apply for corrections using Form 8 through VHA app or local BLO (Booth Level Officer).

Over the last two years, Telangana has undertaken extensive efforts to cleanse the voter list, leading to the removal of 22,02,168 individuals due to reasons such as death, duplications, and transfers. The recent initiative also involved phyiscal verification of voters in households with more than six residents, correcting addresses, and ensuring the accuracy of house numbering.

Also Read CM KCR to unveil BRS manifesto on October 16: Harish Rao