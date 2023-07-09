FIR filed against Digvijaya Singh over controversial post on ex-RSS chief Golwalkar

Former Chief Minister and Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh has been booked for his social media post on former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief M.S. Golwalkar.

By IANS Published Date - 02:22 PM, Sun - 9 July 23

An FIR against the veteran Congress leader was lodged by an advocate, Rajesh Joshi, in Indore on Saturday. He has been booked under Section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 500 (defamation) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), the FIR copy available.

Joshi has alleged that Digvijaya Singh had shared a controversial poster on Facebook bearing the name and picture of ‘Guruji’ (as Golwalkar was popularly named) to incite people by creating conflict among Dalits, backward classes, Muslims and Hindus. The advocate further claimed that Digvijaya’s Facebook post on Golwalkar allegedly hurt the religious beliefs of Sangh workers and the entire Hindu community.

On Saturday, Digvijaya Singh shared a post on his social media accounts with a picture of a page carrying several controversial comments quoted to the former RSS head, known as Guruji among his admirers. Golwalkar was quoted as saying that he would rather live under British rule than have equal rights given to Dalits, backwards and Muslims. Some other controversial comments were also attributed to him.

Meanwhile, Digvijaya Singh has hit at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah stating that – “You are gathering a group of power-losing cowardly traitors who used to abuse you after drinking water, today they are singing your praises. The day both of you get down from the chair, all these traitors will run away leaving you first.” In a series of tweets on his official social media handle, Singh wrote, “I am and will be a critic of both of you, but because you have never compromised with your ideology (which I am fundamentally opposed to), I am also your fan. God bless both of you.