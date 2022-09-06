| Fir Lodged Against Female Si For Assaulting Father In Law

FIR lodged against female SI for assaulting father-in-law

By IANS Published: Published Date - 11:27 AM, Tue - 6 September 22

A CCTV footage of the incident on Sunday had gone viral which prompted the police to lodge the case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have lodged a case against a female Sub Inspector (SI) for assaulting her father-in-law in front of police personnel in the national capital’s Laxmi Nagar area.

A CCTV footage of the incident on Sunday had gone viral which prompted the police to lodge the case.

The accused SI and her mother had an argument with the victim which got heated up.

A police source said that a court case is also pending between both the parties.

The accused SI was posted at the Defence Colony Police Station.

Senior police officials have also ordered a departmental inquiry against her in the matter.

FIR lodged against female SI for assaulting father-in-law https://t.co/9ibmh1s5dS — Ajitweekly (@Ajitweekly1) September 6, 2022