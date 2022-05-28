Fire breaks out at hotel Raidurgam in Hyderabad

Published: Updated On - 12:56 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at a hotel in Raidurgam here on Saturday morning.

No casualties were reported, police said.

Officials suspect a short circuit led to the fire in the kitchen.

According to the police, the hotel staff noticed fire and smoke emanating from the hotel on the second floor of a complex and alerted the fire department.

Fire fighters rushed to the spot and with the help of crane ladder, rescued about 20 persons, who were trapped in the building. As there was no way to get down the stair case, they had climbed on the terrace of the hotel fearing the fire.

Five persons trapped in the hotel, too were rescued safely.

Three fire engines reached the spot and doused the fire. The total worth of the damaged property is yet to be estimated, officials said.