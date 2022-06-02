Fire breaks out at private building in Gachibowli

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:17 AM, Thu - 2 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Fire broke out at a private building at Gachibowli on Wednesday night. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the fire officials, the incident happened at the Mantri Celestia towers located at Nanakramguda in Gachibowli.

” Fire started at the electrical cable room in one of the buildings. The fire alarm went off and as a precautionary measure the occupants of the building came down. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and fire was put off,” said fire officials.

The incident might have occured due to short circuit in the electrician rooms, officials suspect.

