Fire breaks out at textile store in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:51 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a textile store at Hafeezbaba Nagar in Kanchanbagh on Monday. No casualties were reported.

Officials suspect a short circuit could have led to the fire. Local residents noticed the fire and alerted the fire department and police. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot and it took over two hours to douse the fire. The store was full of cloth material, due to which thick smoke engulfed the surrounding areas, triggering panic among the residents.

Officials said the cost of the property damaged was yet to be estimated. The Kanchanbagh police are investigating.