Fire breaks out due to LPG leakage in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:31 pm

Hyderabad: At least 13 people suffered minor burns after a fire broke out due to an LPG leakage in a house near the Balaji temple at Chowk Maidan in the wee hours of Thursday. The injured were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for treatment, where their condition was stated to be stable, police said.

According to police, it is suspected that the fire broke out due to a leakage from a small LPG cylinder while the youngsters were cooking at around 2 am. The residents, who woke up to a huge sound and screams of the victims, rushed to their rescue and alerted the Mirchowk police who called the Fire Department personnel.

Two fire engines reached the spot immediately and doused the fire within an hour. The injured were working in a jewelry making businesses and staying in a rented portion. Officials said they are investigating if any chemical being used for making and cleaning ornaments led to the fire.

