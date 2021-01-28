Fire breaks out in Hyderabad’s popular biryani outlet Shah Ghouse

According to the police, the hotel staff noticed fire and smoke emanating from the building and alerted the Fire department.

By | Published: 12:35 pm

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in the popular Shah Ghouse restaurant’s branch in Gachibowli here on Thursday. No casualties were reported, police said.

Officials suspect a short circuit led to the fire.

According to the police, the hotel staff noticed fire and smoke emanating from the building and alerted the Fire department.

Two fire engines reached the spot and are dousing the fire. The total worth of the damaged property is yet to be estimated, officials said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .