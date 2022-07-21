| Fire Power Voice Of A Dream Shine In Trials At Hyderabad Race Course

Fire Power, Voice Of A Dream shine in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

Published Date - 05:30 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Hyderabad: Fire Power, Voice Of A Dream, Cash Register, Amalfitana caught the eye when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Bedford (RB) 48, moved freely. Bijili (G Naresh) 45, not extended.

Essential (RB) (From 1000/400) 47, moved easy. Path Of Peace (RB) (From 1000/400) 45, moved easy. Take Me As I Am (RB) 45, moved well.

Ella Eldingar (K Aneel) 47.5, moved easy. Morior Invictus (Ishwar Singh) 47.5, moved freely. Protocol (RB) 47, moved easy.

800m:

Angelita (P Ajeeth K) 1-0, 600/44, moved nicely. Garnet (AA Vikrant) 1-0, 600/45, moved well. Silk Route (P Ajeeth K) 1-1, 600/47, moved easy.

Rx Hundred (P Ajeeth K) 1-0, 600/44, well in hand. Asturias (P Ajeeth K) 59, 600/45, good. By The Bay (P Vikram) 1-2, 600/48, handy. Dillon (Deepak Singh) 59, 600/45, looks well. Kachnar (Apprentice) (From 1200/400) 1-2, moved easy. Stag’s Leap (RB) & Ilango (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/47, pair handy.

1000m:

Fatuma (Kuldeep Singh) & Doe A Deer (Uday Kiran) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45,

former to note. Fire Power (Surya Prakash) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42, caught the eye. Voice Of A Dream (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, impressed.

Cash Register (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, can upset. The Thunder (Uday Kiran) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. Starwalt (Surya Prakash)

1-16, 800/59, 600/45, improving. Amalfitana (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, pleased. Knight Templar (Madhu Babu) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, not extended. Wakeful (B Nikhil) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, strode out well. Ashwa Morocco (RB) & City Of Gravitas (Koushik) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, pair shaped well. Coming Home (DS Deora) & I Am Superman (Ishwar Singh) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/46, former moved well.