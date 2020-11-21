First ‘Batman’ comic sells for record $1.5 mn

While this was the most expensive comic ever sold by Heritage, in 2014, the record holder for most expensive comic went to a 9.0 copy of ‘Action Comics’ No. 1 – the first appearance of Superman – sold for $3.2 million via eBay.

A copy of the first appearance of Batman was sold at auction for $1.5 million, becoming the most expensive comic book starring The Dark Knight ever sold.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, prior to the Thursday sale, the highest price ever achieved by 1939’s ‘Detective Comics’ No. 27 was $1,075,000, 10 years ago, in another auction from Heritage Auctions.

The copy of ‘Detective No. 27’ sold was unrestored, but was graded ‘fine/very fine 7.0’ in terms of quality by Certified Guaranty Company (CGC), becoming one of only two 7.0 copies in the world; only five other unrestored comics have ever graded higher in CGC’s history, making the issue particularly noteworthy even before its record-breaking sale.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the ‘Detective Comics’ sale came during the first session of Heritage Auction’s four-day Comics & Comic Art event, which runs through November 22 and features the so-called ‘Alfred Pennyworth Collection’, a Batman-centric collection from Randy Lawrence; his Batman No. 2, from 1940, sold for $63,000 during the same session.

While this was the most expensive comic ever sold by Heritage, in 2014, the record holder for most expensive comic went to a 9.0 copy of ‘Action Comics’ No. 1 – the first appearance of Superman – sold for $3.2 million via eBay.