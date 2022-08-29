First look of versatile actor Vishal’s pan-India movie ‘Mark Antony’ unveiled

The powerful action entertainer is written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by S Vinoth Kumar.

Hyderabad: ‘Mark Antony’ is actor Vishal’s 33rd movie. The pan-India film will see the versatile actor in a new get-up. Mini Studios has teamed up with Ritu Varma, Sunil Varma, Abhinaya, YGee Mahendran, Nizhagal Ravi, and Kingslee for the project. The powerful action entertainer is written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by S Vinoth Kumar.

Director SJ Suryah has got a crucial role in ‘Mark Antony’. To be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, the film’s first look was released today.

Music for the film has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar, while Abhinandhan Ramanujam is the cinematographer. Other crew credits include art direction by R Vijai Murugan, editing by Vijay Velukutty, action by Dhilip Subbarayan, Peter Hein, Kanal Kannan, Ravi Varma, and costume designing by Sathya NJ. While Dinesh, Baba Baskar, and Azhar are the choreographers, lyrics are penned by Madura Kavi, Asal Kolaaru, Adhik Ravichandran.

