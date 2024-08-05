First millet-based breakfast centre beckons foodies of Mancherial

Deti Raj Kumar and his brother-in-law Dagam Srinivas, set up a millet-based tiffin centre titled Sakshinya Mom's Millet tiffin centre near Medlife Hospitals in Mancherial.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 5 August 2024, 07:42 PM

Mancherial: Deti Raj Kumar and his brother-in-law Dagam Srinivas, who graduated in a hotel management course and worked as chefs in restaurants of Hyderabad for quite a long time, established a millet-based tiffin centre for the first time in Mancherial town, helping people to stay healthy and creating jobs to others.

Hailing from Chintaguda village in Kaghaznagar of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, Raj Kumar and Srinivas were employed by different restaurants as chefs in Hyderabad for around 15 years. They were forced to migrate to Mancherial town in search of livelihood after losing their jobs due to Covid-19. They, however, set up an eatery titled Sakshinya Mom’s Millet tiffin centre near Medlife Hospitals on July 3.

“Our aim is to introduce millet-based breakfast dishes to foodies of the town, helping them stay healthy. We are able to provide employment opportunities to 10 persons. We researched dishes made of different millets for about a year and forayed into this business,” Raj Kumar and Srinivas told ‘Telangana Today.’

The two said that they were initially selling idli and dosa prepared with sorghum, finger and kodo millets and porridge made of different millets. They claimed that the dishes were evoking good response from foodies of the town. They stated that people were now showing more interest in eating millets than the past considering a slew of health benefits.

The duo invented unique ways of cooking the dishes. They use leaves of moduga or forest flame or Butea Monosperma tree , for cooking the delicacies to ensure easy digestion for foodies. They soak millets for at least 10 hours and prepare the dishes. They are serving chutneys cooked using vegetables instead of high-calorie peanuts along with idli and dosa.

They stated that they were planning to introduce millet upma and other dishes using various millets soon. They noted that consumption of the grains that contain full of vitamins and minerals, was beneficial in reducing weight, controlling hypertension, diabetes, improves digestive health, supporting the immune system and protecting the heart.