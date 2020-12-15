Fit India is the fitness mantra for staying healthy

A plethora of sports events was conducted for both parents and students on the virtual platform in a special assembly held to support this endeavour

By | Published: 5:53 pm

Delhi Public School Nacharam and DPS, Mahendra Hills excitedly participated in the venture called the ‘Fit DPS, Fit India’ December 11 held for classes V and VI. A plethora of sports events was conducted for both parents and students on the virtual platform in a special assembly held to support this endeavour.

Principal Sunitha Rao spoke on the occasion and motivated the audience to supplement their routine work with some form of exercise or sports to maintain good health and vitality. She also requested participants to partake in the sports events conducted by ‘Physical Education Department’ of the school.

Academic Coordinator of DPS Mahendra Hills Tiasha Saha elaborated on the importance of fitness amid the pandemic and the repercussions of the same, if avoided. Physical Director Shashank Bhushan listed the initiatives taken up to ensure the fitness of youngsters as they stay home due to the pandemic.

He apprised the attendees about the various sports that are held in the school premises which included taekwondo, swimming, archery, chess, etc., other than yoga and NCC. He then invited Yohan and Dr. Srikanth to proceed with the various sports challenges planned for the day like ball dribbling, squats challenge, rope skipping, etc.

Senior Headmistress, I Sudha thanked students and parents for their participation and reiterated that the physical fitness mantra is the need of the hour which requires to be practiced regularly. The assembly concluded with the vote of thanks proposed by Dr. Srikanth Reddy. English teacher Selan Saju and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .