Five arrested for peddling drugs in Hyderabad

The arrested persons are natives of Rajasthan

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:59 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Hyderabad: Five persons including three consumers were arrested by the Rachakonda police in connection with heroin trafficking and consumption case. The police seized 45 gm of heroin, an auto rickshaw, two bikes and five mobile phones.

The arrested persons were identified as Pravin Kumar (22) and Dinesh Kumar (25), both drug peddlers and Sharwan Kumar (24), Raju Ram and Ashok Kumar (26), who were consumers. All the five are natives of Rajasthan. One of their associate Savla Ram Mahadev, who supplied the contraband, is absconding.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, said Praveen came to the city in 2017 and is working at a steel factory in Patancheru area. Over a period of time, he started procuring heroin from Ram Mahadev for Rs. 6,000 a gram and selling it for a price between Rs. 8,000 and Rs. 10,000 a gram. Dinesh Kumar assisted Praveen in identifying the customers and broker drug deals.

On a tip off, the SOT LB Nagar team raided a house at Medipally and caught Sharwan Kumar and seized 45 gm of the drug from him. “Sharwan Kumar is a consumer and also supplying it to other addicts after procuring it from Praveen,” the Commissioner added.