Five arrested in murder case in Hyderabad

The arrested persons are Syed Taher (27), his brothers Syed Imran (24) and Syed Muzaffer (32), and two others Syed Aman (24) and Shaik Javeed (22).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 03:24 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Asifnagar police on Saturday arrested five persons in connection with the murder of a man reported two days ago.

According to the police, the victim Mohd Qutbuddin alias Quddus had previously murdered Syed Mujahed, in 2023 at Jhirra, Asifnagar over some issue. Mujahed is the brother of Taher, Imran and Muzaffer and the trio wanted to avenge the killing and awaited an opportunity.

On Thursday night, they spotted Qutbuddin at Asifnagar road. On noticing Taher and others the victim started running on the road. “The five persons chased him on the road and attacked him with knives and sticks resulting in serious injuries. The gang fled away from the place as the public had gathered on the road. Quddus was rushed to hospital where he passed away during treatment later in the night,” said incharge DCP South West, Sneha Mehra.

The police arrested the five persons on Saturday and remanded them.