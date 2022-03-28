Five dead, one injured in road accident in Kamareddy

Nizamabad: Five persons died on the spot when a car collided with TSRTC bus at a sharp curve on the fringes of Ghanpur village, Machireddy mandal in Kamareddy today morning.

One person was seriously injured in the accident and has been shifted to a nearby hospital. Such was the impact of the accident, the bodies of couple of passengers got wrangled in the car.

The accident occurred when the car was heading towards Sircilla from Kamareddy and the TSRTC bus was traveling to Kamareddy from Karimnagar. As per preliminary investigation, police officials said the accident occurred due to over speeding, according to reports.

The deceased have been identified as S Radhakrishna and his family members Kalpana, Suverna and Sriram. They are natives of Kotagalli, Nizamabad.

While, another family member Raghava has been shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment, driver is yet to be identified. Six persons were traveling in the car and the bodies have been removed from the car and district SP Srinivas Reddy reached the spot.

