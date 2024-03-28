| Five Killed In Two Road Accidents In Andhra Pradesh

28 March 2024

Amaravati: Five persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

In the first accident that occurred in Prakasam district, three women were killed when a car they were travelling in hit the road divider.

Two others were injured in the mishap near Tanguturu toll plaza.

The deceased were identified as residents of Kundukuru of Nellore district. They were returning to Kundukuru after attending a marriage in Palvancha of Khammam district in neighbouring Telangana.

In another accident in Nellore district, two drivers were killed when a mini lorry rammed into a stationary truck.

The accident occurred near Bhogyamvari Palli in Varikuntapadu mandal.

According to police the truck driver had parked the vehicle by the roadside to check tyres when a mini truck hit the vehicle from rear. Drivers of both the vehicles were killed in the accident.